Turkey: We are nearing the end of the pandemic, says Erdogan

Turkey has successfully retained control of the novel coronavirus pandemic and is nearing the end of the epidemic, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

“In what followed the normalization steps we have taken, it appears we are on the right track”, Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated in remarks about Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Addressing members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK) via teleconference, Erdogan thanked citizens who stayed indoors during the four-day curfew over the holidays.

Turkey imposed a four-day nationwide curfew on Eid al-Fitr, which begins on Friday midnight, to limit the spread of COVID-19 which has claimed the lives of more than 4,300 people in the country.

Praising Turkish healthcare investments, Erdogan claimed they were proven prudent in the fight against the coronavirus.

“I believe that we will overcome this epidemic with minimized losses through this [new normal] lifestyle, which we can summarize in wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, and paying attention to sanitation”, Erdogan added. /ibna